A simple badger story. We are brits in the US. We have been fortunate enough to meet so many amazing people, across multiple counties. What we have found to be common is so many people who are in of support across different parts of the world. So....We want to give back. We consider ourselves good, but we now want to be proper good.
Our goal is simple. We want to sell fun tees, that you LOVE to wear. They are made organically and fair trade, with sustainable packaging. You know that one of our tee's gives someone a fair wage, that they are made with sustainable material, and the packaging means one tree is planted too. Multiple ways of being proper good!
We want to create themes so you can be 'proper good' to where you relate most. Each campaign will split the profit with different charities. Whether its buying food for those that need it, whether its buying therapy minutes for those that can't afford it, or whether its supporting ways to be net zero carbon emissions. We will let you know what each campaign supports.
